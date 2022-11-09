NHL fines Wild forward Kaprizov $5,000 for roughing Kings defenseman

The NHL slapped Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov with a $5,000 fine on Wednesday for roughing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum amount allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, according to the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Kaprizov’s crosscheck to Doughty’s jaw came with 5:12 remaining in the second period of Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles and resulted in a match penalty. Video of the incident appears to show one of Doughty’s teeth flying from the impact.

Kirill Kaprizov has received a match penalty for this play on Drew Doughty. pic.twitter.com/Ry9dkcn8sj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2022

Los Angeles ended up winning the game 1-0 on a goal from Gabe Vilardi in the third period.