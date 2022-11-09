NHL fines Wild forward Kaprizov $5,000 for roughing Kings defenseman

By KSTP Sports
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi (50) and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The NHL slapped Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov with a $5,000 fine on Wednesday for roughing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum amount allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, according to the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Kaprizov’s crosscheck to Doughty’s jaw came with 5:12 remaining in the second period of Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles and resulted in a match penalty. Video of the incident appears to show one of Doughty’s teeth flying from the impact.

Los Angeles ended up winning the game 1-0 on a goal from Gabe Vilardi in the third period.