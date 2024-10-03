NFL names Darnold as NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Sam Darnold, quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, is taking home the September honor for NFC Offensive Player of the Month – the first time he has been named as any Player of the Month.

So far, Darnold has thrown 11 touchdowns this season, the second-most through the first four games of a season in team history, sitting only behind Daunte Culpepper, who threw 13 in 2004. In addition, the league says Darnold is the only quarterback to have multiple passing touchdowns in every game so far this season.

Darnold leads the NFL in touchdown passes, the percentage of touchdowns thrown per attempt and passer rating. It also ranks second in yards per attempt, only trailing Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

So far, Darnold is 73-106, throwing for 932 yards throughout the month.