Vikings TE Hockenson getting to know new teammates

The Vikings traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday from the Detroit Lions, and on Wednesday Hockenson suited up for his first practice with Minnesota in Eagan.

The Vikings swung a huge trade Tuesday ahead of the league’s trade deadline by acquiring Hockenson.

Minnesota sent a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is also under contract for next season. He has 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, and 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season.

His trade comes after Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that will keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. The Vikings placed Smith on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, meaning he’ll miss at least four games, possibly more.

Next up, the Vikings travel to Washington D.C. on Sunday. Kickoff against the Commanders is scheduled for noon Central Time.