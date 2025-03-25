Family of new Gopher men’s basketball coach Niko Medved thrilled for his homecoming

At his introductory press conference as the new head coach of Gopher men’s basketball, Niko Medved admitted he never could have dreamt of returning home when his coaching career began to take off.

But the Roseville-native and U of M-grad has returned, and his family is thrilled.

