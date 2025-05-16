NBA Western Conference Finals schedule unveiled

The Minnesota Timberwolves don’t know who they’re playing in the Western Conference Finals yet, but they do know when the games will be played. The Wolves will start the series on the road in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves await the winner of the Oklahoma City-Denver series. That series is tied at 3-3 with Game 7 being played on Sunday at Oklahoma City.

On Thursday night, the NBA announced the following schedule for Western Conference Finals (Best-of-Seven):

Game 1: Tue, 5/20 – Minnesota at OKC/DEN – 7:30PM

Game 2: Thu, 5/22 – Minnesota at OKC/DEN – 7:30 PM

Game 3: Sat, 5/24 – OKC/DEN at Minnesota – 7:30 PM (on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS)

Game 4: Mon, 5/26 – OKC/DEN at Minnesota – 7:30 PM

Game 5*: Wed, 5/28 – Minnesota at OKC/DEN – 7:30 PM

Game 6*: Fri, 5/30 – OKC/DEN at Minnesota – 7:30 PM

Game 7*: Sun, 6/1 – Minnesota at OKC/DEN – 7:00 PM

(*if necessary)