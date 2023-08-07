NBA Champion Zeke Nnaji returns for annual summer camp at Hopkins high school

nbsp;

NBA champion and Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is home this week helping out at the annual Hopkins Alumni Camp for kids.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Nnaji today to hear about how much joy he gets helping kids improve, the great run he had with Denver earlier this summer, and his relationship with Denver ass’t coach and former Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders.

Nnaji played in 53 regular season games, and he averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 13.7 minutes of playing time.

The Nuggets selected Nnaji in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Small world: Timberwolves president of operations Tim Connelly was at Hopkins on Monday with his son taking part in the camp. Connelly was in charge of Denver’s front office in 2020. Nnaji and Connelly remain close to this day.