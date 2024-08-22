Napheesa Collier scores 23, Courtney Williams 22 to lead Lynx to 98-87 win over Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added a season-high 22 and the Minnesota Lynx raced past the Las Vegas Aces 98-87 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota scorched the two-time defending champions at home for the second time this season, winning its June game in Las Vegas 100-86.

The Lynx shot 55.2% in the first win, 59.4% in this one with Williams, who also had 10 assists and seven rebounds, providing the clincher. Las Vegas cut a 15-point deficit with 4:40 to play to 93-85 on a layup by Jackie Young with 1:37 left. Williams then drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Bridget Carleton added 12 points, Kayla McBride had 11 and Alanna Smith 10, giving the Lynx (20-8) five starters in double figures for just the second time, the first coming in the other win over the Aces. Myisha Hines-Allen, acquired in a trade on Tuesday, had eight points off the bench.

Young had 26 points, hitting 6 of 8 behind the arc, and Kelsey Plum had 20 for Las Vegas (17-10). A’ja Wilson had 15 with nine rebounds, ending her run of 20 and 10 at eight straight. Tiffany Hayes scored 12.

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride, right, guards Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher

The teams were a combined 20 of 31 in the first quarter with 17 assists as the Lynx took a 26-25 lead. Minnesota finished the half 20 of 31 (64.5%) to take a 54-46 lead at the break.

The Lynx again made 10 baskets in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter shooting 62.5% for a 79-67 lead.

Minnesota finished at 59% (38 of 64), 11 of 19 from 3-point range (58%) and had 28 assists.

The teams play again in Minnesota on Friday, where the Aces won 80-66 in May.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.