MNUFC loans Patrick Weah to FC Tulsa

Minnesota United is loaning a homegrown player to another club for the rest of the season.

Tuesday, the team announced that forward Patrick Weah was loaned to FC Tulsa, although Minnesota United still has the right to recall him at any time.

Weah is a product of Wayzata High School and the former MNUFC Academy, and also played for St. Louis University. He then joined the Loons on a homegrown player contract ahead of the 2021 season.

After making his professional debut on May 1, 2021, Weah played two games for Minnesota before he was loaned to Sacramento Republic FC. However, he suffered a torn ACL that November and missed all of the 2022 season.

Still just 19, Weah made four starts this year for MNUFC2, scoring twice.

He’ll now get an opportunity to continue his development on Tulsa’s USL Championship squad for the rest of the year.