MN United prepare for California training trip ahead of season opener

MN United FC head coach Adrian Heath and defender Michael Boxall took time to speak with the media Tuesday morning following practice in Blaine. KSTP Sports was there.

The duo chatted about the effectiveness of the extensive off-season program, looking to add one or two more players before the season opener, as well as the team’s underperformance the last two seasons.

United FC is in Blaine after training in Florida, and next will head to Palm Springs, CA later this week for more outdoor training.

United FC opens their season Feb. 25 at Dallas.

There still isn’t a timetable for when star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso will show up. Reports say he’s in Argentina dealing with personal matters.