Minor league prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez transferred to Saints

The St. Paul Saints are adding a new, sought-after player to their roster.

Team officials announced early Monday afternoon that 21-year-old Emmanuel Rodriguez, a native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, has been transferred to them. He is currently rated as the Twins’ #3 prospect by MLB Pipeline and Baseball American.

He is also rated the 21st-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and the 15th-best by Baseball America.

He played the 2023 season for the High-A Cedar Rapids, a Twin-affiliated minor league team, and was named a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star and a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star. He was also named the Twins Minor League Player of the Week five times in 2023, the most ever for a Twins minor league player, according to the Saints.

Although he was signed as an international free agent on July 2, 2019, he made his professional debut with the FCL Twins in 2021, hitting .214 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI in 37 games.