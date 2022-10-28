Minnetonka’s Shahbaz defeats teammate in Class 2A state tennis title match

Minnetonka won a team tennis championship on Wednesday and on Friday their top two players, Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips clashed for a 2A singles title at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Shahbaz and Phillips have played against each other before, like in their Section 2AA title match last week to qualify for state. Phillips won that match 7-5, 6-0.

Shahbaz flipped the script on Friday in the state title match, winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Click the video box above to view highlights from the Phillips/Shahbaz match and hear post match comments from Shahbaz

Both Shahbaz and Phillips are seniors at Minnetonka and have the possibility of playing together in college. Shahbaz is committed to Coastal Carolina University. Phillips is still deciding, but also could attend Coastal Carolina to play tennis.