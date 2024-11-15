Minnetonka surges in second half to beat Anoka 48-27 in Class 6A semifinals

Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois steered the Skippers into the 6A State Championship

The Junior signal-caller totaled 283 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in Minnetonka’s 48-27 win over Anoka. A tie game 21-21 at halftime, the Skippers’ defense turned up only allowing six points in the second half led by defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi’s adjustments.

Minnetonka finished the game with 386 rushing yards and completed just two passes one a touch pass for a touchdown. Francois totted the rock 39 times averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the big win for Minnetonka.

Anoka got the scoring going in the first quarter with a four-yard touch pass touchdown by Afy Ibekwe, but a missed extra point kept it, 6-0 Tornados.

The Skippers promptly righted the ship marching down the field. A misdirection flip from Francois to wide receiver Vincent May to take a 7-6 lead with just over a minute to go in the first quarter.

The Tornados reclaimed their advantage early in the second quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ibekwe his second of the game. Anoka were successful on the two-point conversion making it 14-7 Tornados.

Francois led his team down the field using his legs and finished off the drive with his first rushing touchdown tying the game at 14.

Minnetonka continued the newfound momentum and Francois got to the edge and high-stepped his way into the end zone giving the Skippers a 21-14 lead.

Anoka would not go away as right before half quarterback Peyton Podany found his man Charlie Hendrickson for a 29-yard touchdown evening up the score 21-21 at the break.

The second half was a different story as Minnetonka steamrolled the Tornados. Chase Conrad sprinted into the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown as the Skippers once again took the lead.

Francois finally gave Minnetonka a two-score lead for the first time either team led by multiple possessions with his third rushing touchdown.

The Skippers continued to ride their workhorse, Francois, who added two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter bringing his total to five on the day and building a 48-21 lead.

Anoka added one last score with Ibekwe’s third receiving touchdown. But, the Skippers ran out the clock on the Tornados punching their ticket to the state championship.

Minnetonka will play at U.S. Bank Stadium next on Nov. 22 against either Shakopee or Maple Grove whose semifinal matchup is set for Friday night.