Minnetonka native Sidney Morin signs with Frost on 2-year contract

The Minnesota Frost have signed their first non-returning player this offseason, with Sidney Morin joining the Frost after two seasons in Boston.

The 30-year-old former member of the Fleet is a Minnetonka native and was initially selected by the Frost in the inaugural PWHL Draft by Minnesota.

Following the training camp of the first PWHL season, the defender signed with Boston, where she remained for the past two seasons before becoming a free agent.

Now she will get to play for the team that initially selected her, playing on a two-year standard player contract.

“Our staff had identified Sidney Morin as a top target heading into the signing period,” Frost general manager Melissa Caruso said. “She’s a reliable defender whose work ethic and offensive abilities will complement our D-core perfectly. We are excited to welcome her home to Minnesota.”

Morin played in all 54 of Boston’s regular-season games through two seasons, tacking on four goals, eight assists and 12 points.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate was with the Bulldogs from 2013-17, recording 70 points in 147 career games and was named the NCAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

“I am super excited to be coming home and playing for the Minnesota Frost,” Morin said. “This is where my love for the game began, and to now have the chance to represent this city and these fans is truly special. I am looking forward to being surrounded by talented teammates and joining the whole organization.”

Morin joins 10 other players under contract with the Minnesota Frost for the 2025-26 season.

Minnesota will look to rebuild its back-to-back championship-winning roster after losing two players to the expansion draft and a number of others to free agency.

The Frost has six picks and the sixth overall selection in the upcoming PWHL Draft on Tuesday; the team can have up to 23 active players on the roster.