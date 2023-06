nbsp;

The Minnetonka high school baseball team finished the 2022 season with a 4-18 record but earned a spot in the state tournament in 2023.

The Skippers are 9-2 in the last 11 games and will take on Mounds View in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Tuesday at CHS Field in St Paul.

