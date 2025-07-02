Minnesota Wild signs 5 players from free agency Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild signed five players to contracts Wednesday as teams continue to navigate the free agency period.

Cal Peterson, Goaltender: Playing last season in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the 30-year-old posted a 13-15-3 record, including a 3.14 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. The 6’01”, 180-pounder from Waterloo, Iowa, has an overall career of 92-88-30 across six seasons in the AHL. Peterson also played in six seasons in the NHL, including five with the Los Angeles Kings (2018-2023) and one season with the Philadelphia Flyers (2023-2024). He is on a one-year $775,000 contract.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Forward: Making an appearance in 22 games last season, Aube-Kubel recorded one goal and one assist while playing for the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers last season. The 6-foot, 214-pound native of Slave Lake, Alberta, also collected nine points in 15 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and Hartford Wolfpack. The 29-year-old has been a part of multiple teams since he was first drafted by the Flyers in 2018. In the 2021-22 season, he was part of the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche and then went on to play for Toronto in 2022 before being placed on waivers and signed by Washington (2022-24). Aube-Kubel will be on a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$500,000).

Ben Gleason, Defenseman: At 27 years old, Gleason recorded 18 points (3 goals and 15 assists) during last year’s AHL season with the Bakersfield Condors and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Ortonville, MI., owns 191 points (42 goals and 149 assists) in 388 career AHL contests with Texas (2018-23), Bakersfield (2023-25) and Lehigh Valley (2024-25). Gleason appeared in four NHL games with the Dallas Stars in 2018-19 and tallied an assist in his NHL debut on Nov. 10, 2018, against the Nashville Predators. Gleason will be on a one-year, two-way contract ($800,000/$475,000).

Matt Kiersted, Defenseman: Kiersted posted 29 points (one goal and 28 assists) and a plus-34 rating in 64 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL last season. He led the AHL in plus-minus rating and ranked second among Charlotte skaters in assists. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, MN, has skated in 233 games and notched 85 points, and a plus-57 rating across four AHL seasons. He has also tallied seven points (two goals, five assists) in 39 career games in parts of four NHL seasons (2020-25), all with the Florida Panthers. He is signed on a two-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$450,000)

Tyler Pitlick, Forward: Pitlick, 33, played in 59 games with the AHL Providence Bruins last season, notching 46 points (21 goals and 25 assists). The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn., owns 109 points (56 goals and 53 assists), in 420 career NHL games over 10 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2013-17), Dallas Stars (2017-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21), Calgary Flames (2021-22), Montreal Canadiens (2021-22), St. Louis Blues (2022-23) and New York Rangers (2023-24). Pitlick will play on a two-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$300,000 in 2025-26 and $775,000/$350,000 in 2026-27).