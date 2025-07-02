Minnesota Wild sign Bradley Marek from the AHL to 1-year entry-level contract

After a season of playing for the Minnesota Wild’s AHL developmental team in Iowa, forward Bradley Marek signed a one-year entry-level contract.

Marek, 24, played with the Iowa Wild in the 2024-25 season, recording 13 points (eight goals and five assists), 67 penalty minutes and 76 shots in 50 games with the team.

Before joining the Wild, Marek played two years at the collegiate level with Ferris State University from 2021 until 2023. Afterward, he spent a year in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder before joining the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL next season.

Following his time in San Jose, he played with the Iowa Wild.