Minnesota Wild: GM Bill Guerin talks Gaudreau trade, July 1 free agency, and Rossi negotiations

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin spoke to reporters after making a trade on Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s NHL Draft. KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the video box above to watch Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin’s full availability from June 26***

The Wild traded forward Freddy Gaudreau to the Seattle Kraken for a 2025 NHL Draft 4th round pick (102nd overall) shortly before Guerin’s scheduled availability. Guerin said the trade provides the team more cap flexibility moving forward as Gaudreau’s contract carried three more seasons with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Free agency was a hot topic as it approaches on Tuesday. Guerin said the team is looking to add goaltending depth this offseason behind Filip Gustavsson.

Though it might not happen immediately, Guerin said he’s confident on signing star forward Kirill Kaprizov, who will be a free agent at the end of next season.

Guerin said there were no updates around signing forward Marco Rossi, who is a restricted free agent. The team has yet to reach a deal with Rossi and Guerin said there is no rush.

As for the NHL Draft, the Wild do not have a 1st round pick. Minnesota traded its 2025 1st round pick, along with three other picks, to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a deal for defenseman David Jiricek in November 2024. On Thursday, Guerin said Jiricek was healthy.

Guerin did not rule out the possibility of the Wild trading into the NHL Draft’s first round.

The 2025 NHL Draft begins on Friday at 6 p.m. with the first round. If the Wild remain without a 1st round pick, fans can tune in to the second through seventh rounds on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The Wild currently have five draft picks after trading Gaudreau, including No. 52 overall in the second round.