Vikings discuss latest come-from-behind win, 7-1 start to season

Chris Long KSTP

Well, they did it again.

Down 10 in the fourth quarter at Washington, the Vikings leaned on their growing experience handling close games and come-from-behind efforts to win 20-17.

Click the video box on this page to watch Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Hicks and Greg Joseph discuss the Vikings win over the Commanders

Now 7-1, the Vikings hold a four-and-a-half game lead in the NFC North and a game-and-a-half lead on Seattle for the 2nd seed in the NFC.

They trail only the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the entire NFL.

