Vikings discuss latest come-from-behind win, 7-1 start to season

Well, they did it again.

Down 10 in the fourth quarter at Washington, the Vikings leaned on their growing experience handling close games and come-from-behind efforts to win 20-17.

Now 7-1, the Vikings hold a four-and-a-half game lead in the NFC North and a game-and-a-half lead on Seattle for the 2nd seed in the NFC.

They trail only the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the entire NFL.

