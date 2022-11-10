Cousins, O’Connell discuss Vikings preps for Bills clash

Dalvin Cook is facing his younger brother for the first time, the Vikings are facing their former superstar receiver Stefon Diggs for the first time, and Minneapolis Miracle QB Case Keenum may be under center against the very team he was with when he authored one of the greatest postseason moments in NFL history.

Oh, the Vikings and Bills also happen to have two of the best records in the NFL this season.

Yes, there’s plenty to discuss looking ahead to Sunday’s Vikings game in Buffalo.

