Minnesota United tops Chicago 3-1; reaches semifinals of U.S. Open Cup

Kelvin Yeboah scored twice, including a penalty kick in the 120th minute, to lift Minnesota United to a 3-1 extra-time win over the Chicago Fire on Tuesday night, sending the Loons to their first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal since 2019.

After falling behind early, Minnesota responded with a second-half equalizer from Robin Lod. Yeboah then took over in extra time, scoring the go-ahead goal before converting a penalty kick to seal the victory.

Minnesota will host the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS play on Friday at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.