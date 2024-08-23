Minnesota United signs Loïc Mesanvito to a first-team contract

A Minnesota United player is moving on up in the organization, being signed to a first-team contract after playing for the organization’s second team.

MNUFC2 midfielder Loïc Mesanvi was signed to a first-team contract through Dec. 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

The 20-year-old from Lakeville has been with Minnesota United’s MLS NEXT Pro team since Nov. 2022, making 35 game appearances, 18 starts and scoring five goals.

“Loïc has demonstrated good growth in his development this season and we are happy to have him join the first team on a full-time basis,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. “As a club, we continue our commitment to strengthen our player pathway and Loïc’s hard work and dedication, along with the efforts from his coaches, is a testament to the success and evolution of the pathway. His journey has just begun and we look forward to him continuing his growth with the club.”

"It means so much to me."



Loic on his first-team deal and playing at Allianz. pic.twitter.com/8vKwYYZj5f — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 23, 2024

Mesanvi himself said playing for the Loons was a long time coming, recalling his awe of watching Minnesota United when he first came to the United States.

“It’s been a long way coming. I remember watching MNUFC games years ago when I first came to the United States and I was inspired by the stadium and the fans, and I told myself that I wanted to play there and be a part of the group,” said Mesanvi. “Being able to actually sign that contract is a proud moment for myself. I’m going to work to keep making my parents, and my family back in Togo proud. I’m looking forward to bringing energy to the group and helping the team as best as I can.”

Mesanvi played and graduated from Lakeville South High School, earning the 2021 East Metro High School Boys Player of the Year honors and was also named a 2021 Mr. Soccer Minnesota Finalist.