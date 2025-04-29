Minnesota United signs former Miami midfielder, U.S. National Teamer Julian Gressel

Minnesota United signed nine-year MLS veteran midfielder Julian Gressel, who quickly joined the Loons on the practice field Tuesday morning.

Inter Miami waived Gressel in an apparent salary-shedding move after he was unable to crack the lineup so far this season under new head coach Javier Mascherano. He appeared in 32 games last year, helping Miami finish with the best record in Major League Soccer.

Gressel is under contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Click the video box on this page to watch Julian Gressel’s press conference during his first practice session with Minnesota United, and head coach Eric Ramsay on signing Gressel, coming off the team’s first loss since the season opener and this weekend’s match at Austin

Born in Neustadt, Germany, the 31-year-old was the MLS Rookie of the Year in 2017, playing for Atlanta United in their first season in MLS. He recorded an assist in a memorably snowy debut at Huntington Bank Stadium as Atlanta faced Minnesota United in the Loons first-ever home game as an MLS team.

He’s also played six matches with the U.S. Men’s National Team, won two MLS Cups (Atlanta 2018, Columbus 2023) and a U.S. Open Cup (Atlanta 2019).

Through the first ten games of the season, United enters this weekend standing 4th in the Western Conference (4-2-4). Their next match is at Austin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

