Minnesota United signs Carlos Harvey to extension

Minnesota United announced that the club extended defensive midfielder, Carlos Harvey, through 2028, with a 2029 club option.

The Loons brought in the Panama native from the USL’s Phoenix Rising in Jan. 2024.

“Credit to the recruitment team who identified Carlos in the USL Championship, we saw not only a strong fit for the culture we’re building at Minnesota United, but also a player with valuable versatility,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Khaled El-Ahmad in a statement.

Since joining the club, he’s played in 40 matches, starting 28. He also played four games for MNUFC2 where he scored his first professional hat trick.

Harvey previously played for the aforementioned Phoenix Rising, LA Galaxy II (Ventura County FC), Tauro FC in Panama, and the Panamanian National Team.

He recently played in the national team’s run in the Concacaf Nation’s League, which they finished as runner-up.