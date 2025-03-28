Minnesota United set to play Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United is prepared for whatever weather they may encounter on Saturday night in St. Paul as they host Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field. Wind, rain, and possibly snow is in the forecast.

The Loons practiced in Blaine in sunshine and a light breeze Friday.

“We’re good with all of that, this time of the year here feels like a bonus, I would say do,” said Loons head coach Eric Ramsay about what they could see Saturday night. “We’re a team that is pretty well equipped to play in a way that suits conditions like that.”

On the field, in rain, snow, or shine, United will host Real Salt Lake, a team the Loons played four times last season and played to a draw in all four matches.

On Friday, Ramsay also addressed the knee injury to midfielder Hassani Dotson, “he had surgery, and we’re letting the dust settle a little bit before we determine the likely outcome there.”

Loons defender Michael Boxall returned to practice with the team Friday after a brief absence for international play with New Zealand. Boxall’s availability to play Saturday is TBD.

The Loons and Real Salt Lake are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Allianz Field.