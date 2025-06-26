Minnesota United returned from break with 3-1 win over Houston

Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored twice as Minnesota United netted three goals in an 11-minute stretch midway through the second half to earn a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Robin Lod also scored, and Wessel Speel made one save for the Loons, who moved into a tie for second place in the Western Conference with San Diego FC.

Hlongwane opened the scoring in the 60th minute, giving Minnesota United a 1-0 lead with a right-footed finish from the left side of the six-yard box. The goal came off a flicked header by Jefferson Díaz following a long throw-in from Michael Boxall.

Just three minutes later, Hlongwane struck again, blasting in a low cross from Anthony Markanich near the left end line to double the lead with his third goal of the season.

Robin Lod made it 3-0 in the 70th minute, curling a left-footed shot into the far right corner from the left side of the box. The goal was set up by a long, bending cross from Julian Gressel on the right wing.

Next up for Minnesota United: at New York Red Bulls on Saturday.