Minnesota United ready for home opener Saturday

The Loons return to Allianz Field for their home opener against CF Montreal this Saturday. Minnesota United hasn’t won their home opening match since 2019.

The team held a practice session at Allianz Field on Wednesday, fine-tuning their strategy for the match, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

*** Click the video box above to hear comments from Kelvin Yeboah and Michael Boxall***

“The people, for sure, our fans are amazing,” said Loons forward Kelvin Yeboah to KSTP’s Chris Long about playing at Allianz Field. “Each game, the support they give us is totally different.”

Yeboah just missed scoring United’s first goal of the season last Saturday at LAFC. Yeboah’s shot missed off the lower post.

is this field even level? pic.twitter.com/MVn0GEYV1P — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 22, 2025

“You try to go to the next, it’s like if you miss a shot,” Yeboah said. “You don’t overthink it, you just go to the next, and the next.”

Saturday’s match against CF Montreal marks an important opportunity for Minnesota United to build momentum after a tough season opener.