Minnesota United purchases Alejandro Bran’s contract, will be loaned out until summer 2025

Minnesota United has purchased the contract for a player originally loaned to their organization and will now loan him to another organization.

Alejandro Bran, a midfielder from Costa Rica, has been with Minnesota United on loan from CS Herediano since January, making 11 game appearances for the Loons in the regular season, scoring once.

Minnesota United then purchased Bran’s contract from CS Herediano. However, Minnesota United said they were sent a loan opportunity from Burton Albion FC of the EFL League One in England through the summer of 2025.

“In the time that we have worked with Alejandro, we have observed his development on and off the field, and are happy to permanently transfer Alejandro to MNUFC,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. “With that being said, we were presented with an intriguing opportunity to loan Alejandro to Burton Albion, so we decided to provide him the opportunity to continue to develop his game in a competitive league like EFL League One.”

Burton Albion FC will also have an option to purchase Bran’s contract, similar to how Minnesota United originally acquired him.

Bran himself said he was thankful for the opportunity Minnesota United had provided him.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity that Minnesota United has given me,” he said. “Since joining the club, I have noticed my own personal growth on and off the field and I’m thrilled to be able to continue to develop as a player in England with Burton Albion.”

With Bran’s departure from Minnesota United, whether permanent or temporary, the organization now has another international roster spot that can be filled.