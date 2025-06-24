Minnesota United, June 24 practice report: Loons back in play after international break

Minnesota United jumps back into action on Wednesday night after an 11-day break for international games. Head coach Eric Ramsay, defender Michael Boxall and midfielder Wil Trapp spoke with media on Tuesday after practice ahead of the game. KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the video box above to watch Minnesota United’s Eric Ramsay, Michael Boxall and Wil Trapp speak to media on June 24***

The Loons host Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Allianz Field. Minnesota United’s last game was June 14, a 4-2 loss to San Diego.