Minnesota United, July 3 practice report: Loons ready to continue incredibly busy stretch

Minnesota United continues competing this week during a busy stretch of the season, next traveling to take on FC Dallas on Friday night.

KSTP Sports was at United practice on Thursday morning and spoke with head coach Eric Ramsay and All-Star goalie Dayne St. Clair.

***Click the video box above to watch Ramsay St. Clair preview this busy stretch***

Minnesota United tied the New York Red Bulls 2-2 on the road Saturday night. Their record is now 9-7-4, good for 3rd place in the Western Conference.

Following Friday’s road game, Minnesota United has four home games from July 7-16, spanning across MLS league action, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal and an international friendly.