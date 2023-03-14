Tuesday practice report: MN United FC setting sights on Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United FC hosted reporters during pratice on Tuesday morning in Blaine.

Forward Tani Oluwaseyi shared his thoughts on his MLS debut, returning from his hamstring injury, and playing with Hassani Dotson.

Defender Kemar Lawrence talked about playing in the snow on Saturday and playing alongside Miguel Tapias.

Head coach Adrian Heath discussed last weekend’s draw vs. New York Red Bulls, preparing for the Colorado Rapids match, and gave several injury updates.

United FC has a win and a draw through two matches. Saturday’s match at Colorado starts at 8:30 p.m.