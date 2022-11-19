Twins acquire utility player Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

A source confirmed to KSTP that the Twins have inquired middle infielder Kyle Farmer in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. The Twins are sending minor league pitcher RHP Casey Legumina to the Reds in the 1-for-1 deal. The Twins had just added Legumina to their 40-man roster.

Farmer, 32, can play many positions, but spent most of his time at shortstop the last couple years. He’s in his second year of arbitration, projected to make $6 million in 2023.

Farmer hits left-handed pitchers well, and provides insurance in the event the Twins can’t re-sign free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, or add a different big name free agent shortstop.

Farmer spent the last four seasons with the Reds. In 2022, Farmer started 142 games. He hit .255 with 14 home runs and 78 RBI.