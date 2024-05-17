WATCH: Timberwolves Game 6 postgame locker room interviews

Following a 115-70 win that sends their second round playoff series against Denver to a decisive seventh game, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley spoke with reporters in the Timberwolves locker room.

Click the video box on this page to watch Game Six postgame locker room interviews with Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley

Game 7 will be in Denver Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC/KSTP if there is no Game 7 in the New York Knicks / Indiana Pacers series or at 7:00 p.m. on TNT if there is a game 7 between the Knicks and Pacers.