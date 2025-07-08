Minnesota teen para-swimmer Koehn Boyd sets world records, earns spot on Team USA

While many teens spend their summers cooling off in the pool, 16-year-old Koehn Boyd is chasing world records.

Boyd, a para-swimmer from Minneapolis, was born with prune belly syndrome, a rare condition that left him without stomach muscles. Despite the physical challenges, he has become one of the top para-swimmers in the country.

“I’ve never competed at a level so high before, and I’ve never traveled across the world to go to a meet before,” Boyd said.

Last December, Boyd won three gold medals at the U.S. Para Swimming Championships in Orlando. This summer, he broke two world records (SM10 – 400 IM and S10 – 200 Fly) at the Paralympic Nationals in Idaho. His performance earned him a spot on the U.S. Paralympic swim team, and he will represent Team USA at the World Championships in Singapore this September.

“This is the sport that I love and I know how to do it, and I know how to do it well,” Boyd said.

Boyd’s coach, Jeff Rodriguez, has worked with him for four years and says his growth goes beyond the physical.

“Keeping a fresh mind, always staying positive and attacking each practice like there’s no tomorrow — I like pushing him as much as I can. He thrives on that,” Rodriguez said.

Boyd said qualifying for the world stage still feels surreal.

“I never knew that competing at the world level was even a thing,” he said. “It’s still very surreal to be able to say that I’m going to Singapore representing Team USA.”

For Boyd, summer in the pool isn’t just about staying cool — it’s about chasing something bigger, with the world watching.