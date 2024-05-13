Minnesota Myth shutting down 2 weeks into season

Minnesota’s Arena Football League team appears to have fizzled just two weeks into its first season.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has obtained a letter sent to players by Minnesota Myth President and Owner Diana Hutton telling players to return their equipment and go home.

“As we discussed in our last team meeting, I was working hard to obtain additional funding for the team. However, the timing to finalize the deal cannot be done within the next two days,” the letter states.

It goes on to say that “negative publicity” around the team contributed to that delay, and Hutton added that the league’s purpose “seems to be to sabotage this team in order to force my husband to resign as commissioner of the AFL.”

Hutton was announced as the league’s first-ever Latina majority team owner when Minnesota was given a franchise back in November. The AFL’s Commissioner is Lee Hutton III. Aside from their AFL dealings, they run The Hutton Firm, a law firm based in Minneapolis.

While the Myth played their first two games of the season, head coach Rickey Foggie reportedly resigned last week. The team’s game initially slated for this past Saturday was moved to Monday, then canceled on Saturday, according to an announcement from the Myth’s opponent, the Albany Firebirds. In that announcement, Albany said the Myth “can not make the trip.”

Despite the news, the Myth has yet to post anything online or on social media about the cancellation or the team’s future, and tickets are still available for purchase on the team website.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to both the team and the league for comment but hasn’t yet heard back.