Minnesota Lynx sign Maria Kliundikova

The Minnesota Lynx announced today that they signed 26-year-old Russian center, Maria Kliundikova.

She played alongside Minnesota rookie Anastasiia Olairi Kosu with Russian team club UMMC Ekaterinburg since the 2022-23 season.

Kliundikova was selected with the number 11 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. With the Sparks, she averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 40 games.

This past season in Russia, she averaged 11.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 37 games played. She was also named MVP of the Premier League Playoffs.

The Lynx are 8-0 this season, their next match-up is a continuation of the Commissioner’s Cup in Dallas against the Wings on Sunday, June 8 at 3:00 p.m. CT.