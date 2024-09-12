Lynx eye 2nd-seed in jam-packed final week of season

With four games to play – all in a span of just seven days – the Minnesota Lynx hope a sprint to the finish of the WNBA’s regular season leaves them with the #2-seed and home court advantage in all but the WNBA Finals.

Click the video box to watch Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and recently acquired forward Myisha Hines-Allen discuss the homestretch of the regular season including Hines-Allen’s integration into the team, Napheesa Collier’s MVP candidacy and the hot streak the team has been on since the Olympic break

The Lynx are mathmatically still in the chase for the #1-seed but 2-time defending champ Las Vegas holds a three-game lead with four to play – and have only lost 6 of 36 games this season.

Since the Olympic break, the Lynx 10-1 record is the best in the WNBA.

Heading into Friday’s home game against Chicago, the Lynx are one game ahead of Connecticut for the second seed. By virtue of winning both games against the Lynx this season, Connecticut holds the tie-breaker against the Lynx if they end up with the same record.

The Lynx and Connecticut do play each other once more on Tuesday.

The full remaining schedule has the Lynx hosting Chicago Friday, playing at New York Sunday, the game at Connecticut Tuesday then the regular season finale at home against Los Angeles on Thursday.

The playoffs begin the following weekend.