Q&A: AD Mark Coyle excited for start of Gophers football season

Mark Coyle is beginning his 8th year leading the Gophers athletic department. He spoke to our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Tuesday about the start of the football season Thursday, the ever-changing landscape in the Big Ten, N.I.L., the volleyball program, and more.

Coyle and head football coach P.J. Fleck have been together for seven years and have a rock-solid relationship.

Fleck led the Gophers to 11 wins in 2019 and nine in 2021 and 2022.

What will 2023 bring? A challenging schedule that features both Michigan and Ohio State for the first time since 2015.