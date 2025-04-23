Frost’s month-long World Championship break ending with 3 games left in playoff race

The Minnesota Frost come off a month-long break for the Women’s World Championships standing one point out of the final PWHL playoff spot with three games left in the regular season.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Frost players and World Championship gold medal-winners Taylor Heise and Lee Stecklein

The Frost are currently in fifth place, one point behind Ottawa for the fourth and final playoff spot and two points behind third-placed Boston.

After their home finale against last-placed New York this Sunday, the Frost have chances to gain ground on both teams ahead of them. They close the season with road games at Ottawa on Wednesday then Boston three days later.

Several Frost players were on the United States team that won the World Championships in Czechia. The U.S. beat Canada in overtime of the gold medal match. Taylor Heise assisted on the overtime game-winner in the Final.

Frost teammates Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, Grace Zumwinkle, Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Britta Curl-Salemme also were on the gold-medal winning roster.

Frost remaining schedule:

Sun, Apr 27: vs New York

Wed, Apr 30: at Ottawa

Sat, May 3: at Boston