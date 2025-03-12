Minnesota Frost’s late-game rally falls short against Ottawa

The Minnesota Frost, missing one of their top five scorers, fell short against the Ottawa Charge on Tuesday night, loosening their grip on a playoff position.

The Frost, entering the matchup in Ottawa Tuesday, was tied in third with the Boston Fleet among PWHL standings. Their opponent, the Charge, was currently fifth in the league and is actively looking to usurp either team’s spot ahead of the playoffs.

Hours before the matchup, it was also announced that Frost Forward Britta Curl-Salemme had been served a one-game suspension for committing an illegal check to the head during a game with the Toronto Sceptres.

Ottawa took charge in the first period, scoring with 4:01 remaining, and followed it up with another goal in the second period with 6:19 left on the clock, taking a 2-0 lead heading into the third.

The Frost would build momentum with less than 9 minutes remaining in regulation, with Taylor Heise scoring a long goal through traffic to get Minnesota on the board.

Just over two minutes later, Minnesota would score again off a goal from Claire Thompson.

However, the referees initially waived off the goal, citing goaltending interference from Michela Cava, who had fallen behind Ottawa’s goalie and was caught in a crowd of Ottawa defenders when the shot was set up.

It was only after Minnesota challenged the call that officials determined Cava had gotten out of the way before the shot was made, awarding the Frost their second goal of the night to the chagrin of the Ottawa home crowd.

Now tied 2-2, Ottawa would score on a momentous play with 4:02 remaining in regulation.

Charge defender Ronja Savolainen made a diving play inside the offensive zone to get the puck to Alexa Vasko, who was all alone and buried a shot past the Frost’s Maddie Rooney for the ‘jailbreak’ winner, leading to the final 3-2 score.

“It was a tight-checking game, and obviously, we were happy to get ourselves back into it after being down two and finding a hard way to score,” Frost head Coach Ken Klee said. “It was just one of those games. There was an unbelievable play by them in the end, I mean it stings, and we know it’s going to be tight. Our season’s not over and we know the rest of the way we’re going to have to play well to get points and get ourselves where we need to be.”

With the loss, Minnesota remains tied with Boston with 35 points and Ottawa is close behind in fifth with 30 points. Only the top 4 teams will get a spot in the playoffs.

The Frost will have three more games this month before taking a break for the women’s world hockey championship tournament in April.