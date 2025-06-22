Minnesota Frost to host PWHL Draft party

The Minnesota Frost are set to host a PWHL Draft Watch Party on June 24 at 6 p.m. at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub in Saint Paul.

The 2025 PWHL Draft spans six rounds, allowing all eight teams to select eligible players from a selected pool.

The pool features nearly 200 players, holding talent from 15 countries and multiple levels of play, from professional leagues all the way to NCAA Division III.

The Frost hold the sixth pick as reigning PWHL Champions, ahead of the newly added Vancouver and Seattle teams.

Tuesday’s draft marks the second of the month for the PWHL. Earlier this month, on June 9, they hosted an expansion draft for their newly joined teams.

The watch party at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub will offer ticket giveaways, a specialty Minnesota Frost cocktail and an appearance from the Walter Cup.

The first three rounds of the draft air on TSN. The full draft will be streamed on the PWHL YouTube.

More information on the PWHL Draft can be found HERE