Minnesota Frost to host championship celebration Wednesday night

The Minnesota Frost will host a Walter Cup Championship celebration Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

RELATED: Frost defeat Charge 2-1 in OT to win 2nd straight Walter Cup

Players, coaches, and staff of the two-time championship team will walk with the cup from Tria Rink to the arena, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The procession will travel through Seventh Place, Rice Park, past the Herb Brooks statue and into the Xcel Energy Center.

Celebrations will continue on the arena floor at 6 p.m., with the General Manager Melissa Caruso, Head Coach Ken Klee and players addressing the crowd.

The celebration entails photo opportunities with the Walter Cup, a live DJ, concessions, games and merchandise sales for the Frost.

Kirsten Krull of the Bardown Beauties podcast is hosting the free public event. Entrance will be at Gate One of the Xcel Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.