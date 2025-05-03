Minnesota Frost head into regular season finale on the brink of playoff elimination

The Minnesota Frost, defending PWHL champions, are on the brink of elimination Saturday as they head into their final game of the regular season.

The Frost currently sits in fifth in PWHL standings, one point behind the Ottawa Charge, who are currently just holding on to the fourth seed in the PWHL playoffs.

It’s tough competition for the remaining PWHL playoff spots; the first and second seeds have already been clinched by the Montréal Victoire and the Toronto Specters, respectively. The New York Sirens is the only PWHL team that has already been eliminated from Playoff contention.

If Minnesota hopes to defend the Walter Cup, they have to finish off its regular season with a win on the road over the Boston Fleet in regulation. Should the Frost win in regulation, they will secure a playoff spot.

However, if the game goes into overtime or a shootout, Minnesota would need to win and Ottawa to lose in regulation during their game against Toronto.

If Minnesota is still eliminated if they win in overtime, should Ottawa earn a point in their game, or an outright loss against Boston will also eliminate them from the playoffs.

Ottawa will play before the Frost, at 11 a.m. Central, the puck drops at 12 p.m. Central in Boston for Minnesota’s regular season closer.