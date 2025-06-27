Minnesota Frost: 1st round pick Kendall Cooper joins team excited to rebuild defense

The Minnesota Frost selected defender Kendall Cooper sixth overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft in Ottawa on Tuesday. Cooper recently joined the team in Minnesota and was introduced to reporters by general manager Melissa Caruso at the Frost’s headquarters in downtown St. Paul. KSTP Sports was there.

Cooper joins the two-time defending champions after playing five seasons at Quinnipiac University, where she totaled 158 games played, and served as the Bobcats’ captain last season. In her final year at Quinnipiac, Cooper led the team’s defense in scoring with 7 goals, 19 assists, and had a team-best plus-minus rating of +20.

After losing top defenders Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques to Vancouver in the expansion process, GM Caruso wanted to rebuild the Frost’s blueline by adding defenders in the PWHL’s entry draft. For Caruso, Cooper’s offensive capabilities made her an attractive pick.

“Our draft plan was pretty simple,” Caruso said. “Rebuild our ‘D’ core and add forwards who will help replace the offense that we lost.”

Cooper said she enjoys playing in the offensive zone and setting up teammates to score, which is backed by the 83 assists in her Quinnipiac career, including a career-best 22 assists in the 2023-24 season. On the flip side, Cooper told KSTP she wants to improve her physicality.

“There’s a lot of great players in this league and if you give them time and space, they’re going to use it,” Cooper said.

Cooper was presented with a purple No. 4 Frost jersey on Friday — the same number she wore all five years playing at Quinnipiac. The Burlington, Ontario, native said she was given a tour of the Frost’s facilities and hopes to spend time in Minnesota before training camp.