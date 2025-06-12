Minnesota extends women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit through 2031

The University of Minnesota extended women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit through 2031 following their WBIT championship.

The university’s Board of Regents on Thursday approved a raise and extension of her original contract, which kept her through 2029.

Plitzuweit’s salary ranks ninth out of 17 Big Ten women’s basketball coaches at $900,000 per year and annual increases of $30,000.

In the contract, it’s disclosed that she will receive a one-time, one-year extension if her team makes the NCAA Tournament, wins the Big Ten championship, or finishes in the top four in the conference.

Additionally, the university granted private air travel for recruiting and other university business over 200 miles from campus. The U of M gives this same privilege to football coach P.J. Fleck and men’s basketball coach Niko Medved.

Coach Plitzuweit has a 45-27 (.625) record in two seasons at Minnesota, with a WBIT championship in 2025 and a second-place finish in the 2024 WNIT.