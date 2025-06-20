Minnesota Aurora pushes back start of Sunday’s game due to heat concerns

Minnesota Aurora FC pushed back the kickoff time for Sunday’s match against River Light FC at TCO Stadium to 7:30 p.m. CT, citing concerns over excessive heat in the Twin Cities metro area.

The match was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

To help fans stay cool, the club announced that fans may bring one 32-ounce or smaller factory-sealed plastic bottle of water or an empty reusable plastic or metal container of the same size. Water refill stations will be available throughout the stadium.