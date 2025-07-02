Minnesota Aurora in playoff mode for fourth straight season

Minnesota Aurora held their final practice Wednesday morning before heading to Pittsburgh for the opening round of postseason play.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Mariah Nguyen, Catherine Rapp and head coach Jen Larrick.***

Aurora enters the USL W League playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Central Conference after another undefeated regular season and a fourth straight Heartland Division title. The team will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Pittsburgh Riveters in the conference semifinals on Friday, July 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT at Highmark Stadium.

With a win, Aurora would advance to the Central Conference Championship on Sunday, July 6, at 6 p.m. CT. They would face the winner of the Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati vs. Detroit City FC semifinal.