Minnesota Aurora FC secures spot in Central Conference Final with 2-0 win over Pittsburgh

Minnesota Aurora FC scored a goal in each half to defeat the Pittsburgh Riveters 2-0 in the Central Conference semifinals Friday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, securing a spot in the conference championship for the second time in club history.

The Heartland Division champions notched their 10th shutout of the season and handed Pittsburgh just its second home goal concession of the year. Saige Wimes opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, and Natalie Tavana added a second-half strike to seal the win for Aurora.

Aurora controlled much of the first half, outshooting the Riveters 9-6 and putting six shots on target. The breakthrough came just before halftime when Charley Boone recycled a cleared corner kick back into the box. Cat Rapp headed it down to Wimes, who finished from close range for her fourth goal of the season.

In the 72nd minute, Tavana capitalized on a free kick from 19 yards out, curling a shot inside the right post for her seventh goal of the season.

Aurora will face Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati in the Central Conference Final on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.