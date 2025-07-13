Minnesota Aurora FC falls 1-0 to Utah United FC in USL W-League National Semifinal

Minnesota Aurora FC’s season came to a close as they fell to Utah United 1-0 in the USL W-League National Semifinals in front of 5,607 fans at TCO Stadium on Saturday night. It marked just the second time Aurora conceded a goal at home this season after conceding a league-best four goals during the regular season.

In 2025, Aurora captured their fourth consecutive Heartland Division title and secured their second Central Conference Championship in four seasons. During the regular season, Aurora posted a 10-0-2 record, registering eight shutouts and 29 goals. A total of nine players scored a goal during the regular season with eight players scoring two or more goals.

“I told the team they have so much to be proud of,” said head coach Jen Larrick. “This is a unique window for a league. I commended them for giving up their sleeping in and watching Netflix in bed to train consistently. I’m just really proud of them.”

Aurora nearly opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Cat Rapp led the break for Minnesota and played a through ball down the right side into space. Ava Westlund picked up the pass, dribbled into the box and fired a shot from a tight angle off the inside of the top right corner of the post. On a breakaway opportunity, Westlund found herself one-on-one with the Utah goalkeeper, who denied Westlund as she fired a shot from 10 yards out.



Against the run of play, Utah grabbed a 1-0 lead deep in first-half stoppage time. The visitors took advantage of a miscue near the edge of Minnesota’s box. Lilly Hall picked up the loose ball and slotted a pass to Ellie Walbruch, whose shot from close range snuck past Aurora goalkeeper Taylor Kane.

Kane, who finished the match with five saves, came up with a huge stop in the 56th minute, denying a breakaway attempt from Utah with a kick save to keep the scoreline 1-0. Aurora continued its offensive pressure, creating multiple chances in the final minutes of play. In the last five minutes of extra time, Cat Rapp had three opportunities to even the score, but all three shots missed above the crossbar.

(Minnesota Aurora contributed information to this article.)