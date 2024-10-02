Minneapolis chosen to host games in the first 2 rounds of 2027 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

For the first time in over 15 years, Minneapolis will be hosting matchups in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

March Madness is coming to the Twin Cities in 2027, made official by the Target Center and the NCAA on Wednesday. The city will be one of eight hosting the first and second rounds in 2027; the last time matchups in the first two rounds were played in Minnesota was in 2009.

2027 will mark eight years since the last time an NCAA Men’s tournament game was played in the city, with the last one occurring in a Final Four matchup in 2019.

The announcement also marks the first time the Target Center has ever hosted games for the NCAA men’s tournament.

The 2027 Final Four location has already been selected to take place in Detroit by the NCAA.