Michigan tops Gophers men’s hockey team in overtime

The No. 4/3 Minnesota men’s hockey team overcame a third-period deficit to force overtime before falling 3-2 at No. 12 Michigan Friday night from Yost Ice Arena.

Jimmy Clark scored in the middle of the final frame to help the Golden Gophers (21-7-3 overall, 12-5-2 B1G) even the score, 2-2, and push the game into overtime. A generous man advantage during the extra period gave the Wolverines (17-12-2 overall, 11-9-1 B1G) the winning goal and extra point in the league standings.

It was a fast start to open the Big Ten Conference battle as each team carried speed through open ice in Minnesota’s return to competition following its bye week. The home side thought they had an early edge by finding the back of the net six minutes into the game, but the puck was batted in with a gloved hand and the referees immediately waved off the play. The Gophers’ goaltender Liam Souliere delivered a pair of key saves to shut down Michigan and after winning a defensive faceoff, Brodie Ziemer broke free for a partial breakaway. His two shots were kicked aside as he searched for the go-ahead tally. The visitors drew their first man advantage when Matthew Wood was taken down at the 13:26 mark. Despite shots on target, the power play was erased, and the teams went back to the locker room, deadlocked 0-0.

The second stanza started with a flurry of chances by the Maroon and Gold with Erik Påhlsson forcing a save from the slot. The best opportunity came on the next shift as the Gophers generated a 3-on-1 rush only to see Oliver Moore’s shot ring off the crossbar. Minnesota continued to pressure the Wolverines and led to another turnover and power play 3:52 into the middle frame. On the 5-on-4, Jimmy Snuggerud slipped a pass to Moore at the side of the net, but his shot went harmlessly through the blue paint and the penalty was killed.

Minnesota stayed on the attack and was rewarded for its tenacity around the crease at the 7:20 mark. After John Mittelstadt won an offensive-zone faceoff, Beckett Hendrickson’s wraparound bid snuck free right where Mason Nevers was waiting in front of the net and the graduate student did not miss from in tight, giving the Gophers a 1-0 lead. Facing a one-goal cushion, the Wolverines went to their first power play, and it was the visitors that had the best shot with Moore streaking behind the defense before nullifying the man advantage.

The Maroon and Gold forecheck continued to dominate and led to what appeared to be its second goal. Ziemer intercepted a bad clearing pass from Michigan and scored on a second effort with 3:14 to play in the frame. The home side challenged for offsides and the call was reversed, wiping the goal off the scoreboard. Immediately after the reversal, the Wolverines pulled even on a rebound after Souliere made the initial save and moved in front, 2-1, with just 1:21 left in the period.

The Gophers opened the final frame with an offensive surge and pushed for the equalizer via all four lines. The visiting defense was able to jump into the action and start the rush, while firing shots through from the point. Aaron Huglen won another faceoff for Minnesota, this time to the stick of Clark and the sophomore whipped home the tying tally at the 10:22 mark. Souliere had to withstand an onslaught of shots as the Wolverines tilted ice in their favor down the stretch. That changed when Michigan was called for a penalty in the final six minutes of regulation. Again, the opportunity was unsuccessful, and it was Souliere that delivered the save of the night with 2:15 remaining in regulation as he stonewalled the Wolverines on a 2-on-1 bid. The two powerhouses battled to the final buzzer, tied 2-2.

Minnesota fired shots from Moore and Snuggerud in overtime, but could not close out the game. A gifted power play in the last two minutes made the difference for the night as it allowed the home side to strike for the winning goal as the clock showed 1:37.